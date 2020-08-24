Sports News

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku cries for the return of football

Aduana Stars midfielder, Elvis Opoku

Aduana Stars midfielder, Elvis Opoku is pleading with the government to lift the ban on football, following the easing of restrictions.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season was cancelled due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the West African state, but the return of domestic football remains unknown.



"I always say that we the local players are helpless. Because in the football institution the local players cannot say we will demonstrate or write to government as the nurses or teachers do. I know the president is putting measures in place to bring football back," he told Hello FM.



President of the country, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo gave the green light for the youth national teams to begin training, raising the hopes of local players for an imminent return of the league.

"I will be happy if the president lifts the ban on football now because we have sat home for long. That's our full-time work and not part-time," said Opoku.



"I am pleading with the president to allow football to return soon."



The Ghana Football Association has proposed the second week of October as the likely period for the return of a new campaign, but that will be subject to government approval.

