Aduana Stars player crashes Police officer to death in car accident

Tue, 2 Mar 2021 Source: Starr FM
Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams has been arrested in Dormaa Ahenkro after he hit and killed a police officer with a car at Wamfie Road in the Bono region.
The centre-back is currently in police custody after the car he was driving from Wamfie to Dorma-Ahenkro hit the Police officer who had closed from a shift at Asuotiano-Berekum road.
The police officer died at the spot and is currently in the morgue, reports say.
