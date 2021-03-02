5
Aduana Stars player crashes Police officer to death in car accident

Farouk Adams Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams

Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams has been arrested in Dormaa Ahenkro after he hit and killed a police officer with a car at Wamfie Road in the Bono region.

The centre-back is currently in police custody after the car he was driving from Wamfie to Dorma-Ahenkro hit the Police officer who had closed from a shift at Asuotiano-Berekum road.

The police officer died at the spot and is currently in the morgue, reports say.

