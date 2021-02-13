Aduana Stars set to announce Benjamin Tweneboah signing from Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks winger Benjamin Tweneboah has agreed terms with Aduana Stars.

The attacker could be completing a move to the two-time Ghana Champions in the coming days.



Tweneboah’s existing deal with Elmina Sharks comes to an end making him a free agent.



Aduana Stars Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin had already expressed interest in the player.

He is likely to feature for Aduana Stars in the second round of the season.



The 23-year-old is one of the highly-rated players on the local scene.

Source: ghanasp