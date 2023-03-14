0
Menu
Sports

Aduana Stars stay top of Premier League table after vital win over Medeama SC

Aduana Stars 13 The team has 39 points and leads Accra Lions by two points

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

After week 21 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars are still top of the league standings.

The Dormaa-based club over the weekend faced a tough opponent in Medeama Sporting Club but survived.

In a game played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Aduana Stars put up a strong fight to secure a solitary 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of that result, Aduana Stars are staying top of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of Week 21 of the 2022/23 season.

The team has 39 points and leads Accra Lions by two points.

In third is Bechem United with 33 points while Hearts of Oak follow in fourth with 32.

Meanwhile, defending champions Asante Kotoko are 5th on the league table with 31 points.

In the next round of games, Aduana Stars will travel to Accra to face off with Legon Cities.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money