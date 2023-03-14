Aduana Stars stay top of Premier League table after vital win over Medeama SC

The team has 39 points and leads Accra Lions by two points

After week 21 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars are still top of the league standings.

The Dormaa-based club over the weekend faced a tough opponent in Medeama Sporting Club but survived.



In a game played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Aduana Stars put up a strong fight to secure a solitary 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of that result, Aduana Stars are staying top of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of Week 21 of the 2022/23 season.



The team has 39 points and leads Accra Lions by two points.

In third is Bechem United with 33 points while Hearts of Oak follow in fourth with 32.



Meanwhile, defending champions Asante Kotoko are 5th on the league table with 31 points.



In the next round of games, Aduana Stars will travel to Accra to face off with Legon Cities.