0
Menu
Sports

Aduana Stars supporter allegedly pours urine on Karela United

Karela Fc Logo File Photo

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

According to Karela United an unidentified Aduana Stars supporter who posed as a security man poured urine on their coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko.

Karela United is playing Aduana Stars in a match week 30 fixture at the NAB I Park in Dormaa.

Aduana Stars are the league leaders while Karela United is aiming to get a positive result to stay out of the relegation zone.

Karela United took to their official Facebook page to make the disturbing allegation on Monday afternoon.

Hooliganism in the Ghana Premier League went down but has reared its ugly head again as the top flight moves to the closing stages.

Recently Ghana FA fined Aduana Stars GHc20,000 after being found guilty of misconduct in their betPawa Premier League Matchweek 25 against Tamale City FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

According to the decision, an amount of GHc10,000 will be paid to Tamale City FC for the repair of the Club's bus which was damaged as a result of the conduct of some supporters of Aduana FC.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police