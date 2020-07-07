Sports News

Aduana Stars supporters are destroying the club - Kofi Manu

Aduana Stars director Kofi Manu has hit out at fans of the club for petitioning the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the side's snub for the Caf inter-club competitions next season.

Last week, the football governing body's Execute Council named Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold as Ghana's two representatives for the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively after prematurely terminated the 2019-20 domestic football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Aduana led the table of the cancelled Ghana Premier League (GPL) which was truncated at the matchweek 15 stage. Some fans of the club believed the side should have been offered a 2020-21 spot in Africa partly because they topped the table and partly because they were the last club to win the Premier League.



“I was really sad when I heard that our own supporters wrote a letter to the GFA expressing their displeasure about Kotoko and AshantiGold representing Ghana in Caf [competitions]," Manu told Happy FM.



"These supporters are disgracing Aduana stars, a club that I am a part of. Disgracing us like this is bad. Even the regulations they quoted are against them.



“If we are to go by their letter and argument, then no club can go to Africa, not even Aduana Stars. How can you write a letter without understanding it to disgrace the club?

"Aduana stars people were quiet when the Normalization Committee [who led the administration of football in Ghana between 2018 and October last year] wrote to Caf for Kotoko and AshantiGold to represent us.



“A whole me, Kofi Manu, a club that I am a director of can write such a letter and will not even contact me. This is just shameful.



"We can’t declare any club as a leading club on the table because we have not finished our first round. Clubs haven’t played the same number of games so they’re not equal and we can’t use that [to determine who represents Ghana in Africa]."



Kotoko and AshGold similarly represented Ghana in this season's African campaign where they both got eliminated in the first round.



Ordinarily, the winners of the Premier League are awarded the slot for the Caf Champions League while victors of the FA Cup earn the Confederation Cup spot.

