Aduana Stars tactician Paa Kwesi Fabin blames Kotoko defeat on heavy rain

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwesi Fabin has said the rainstorm in Kumasi is partly responsible for their 2-1 loss to Kotoko on Sunday.

The Ogya Boys took the lead through Isaac Mintah in 25th minute but Mukwala netted the equalizer for Kotoko in the 37th minute.



The rains set in before the second half and the teams had to play the rest of the game under harsh climatic conditions.



Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze scored what turned out to be the match-winning goal for The Porcupine Warriors just three minutes into the second half.



Fabin thinks the rains didn't help their cause at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He told StarTimes: "I thought we should have won the game because we created a lot of chances but we flopped them and we got punished. The onset of the rain also disturbed our pattern of play and that did not help us at all."



Aduana still maintain their position at the top of the table, albeit with a reduced lead over second-placed Bechem United.



They return to league play in Dormaa to host Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.