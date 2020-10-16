Aduana Stars targets 2020/21 GPL title to honor Nana Agyeman Badu- Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars FC

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed says the team has set its sight on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title to honour the club owner Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu II.

The 33-year-old said the Coronavirus pandemic had distracted the team's plan of winning the league title last season and currently the target has been shifted to this season.



“Our preparation is on course and we are going to win the league title to honour Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu. You know in 2020 Nana had an anniversary and we targeted winning the league to honour him but the plan was disrupted by the coronavirus. So our target is to win the upcoming league. All the 17-teams are competing for the title just like Aduana Stars but we are more determined and focus to win”, Yahaya Mohammed said in an interview.



Yahaya Mohammed has assured fans of Aduana Stars that a victory against Accra Hearts of Oak in their opening fixture is guaranteed.

He added: “If you want to win the league, then you have to beat the big boys. Beating Hearts of Oak will tell you that you can win the league. They are coming in for a win, same as we but I will say they are not lucky".



Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak drew in their last meeting in the Ghana Premier League last season.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League kicks off on November 13.