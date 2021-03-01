Aduana Stars to appoint Asare Bediako as head coach - Sources

Bediako will arrive at Dormaa on Monday afternoon

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars is set to appoint Asare Bediako as the club's new head coach, according to sources in the media.

The former Hearts of Oak deputy coach is said to have agreed to personal terms with the Ogya lads ahead of the move to join the club.



The former Berekum Chelsea coach is considered as the best replacement for Paa Kwasi Fabian who left the club following the expiration of his contract.



Asare Bediako was impressive during his stint with Berekum Chelsea in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic before his move to Hearts of Oak.

He resigned from Hearts of Oak stating personal reasons and measures beyond his control.



Bediako will arrive at Dormaa on Monday afternoon, where he is expected to officially put pen to paper for Aduana Stars as head coach.



The club is expected to announce the coach in the coming days.