Aduana Stars to strengthen squad in second transfer window – PRO

Aduana Stars FC

Aduana Stars is going to strengthen their squad with new signings in the just-opened transfer window, according to the club's Spokesperson, Evans Oppong.

The Ghanaian transfer window officially opened on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, paving the way for clubs to beef up their squads for the remainder of the season.



Evans Oppong in an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM said his outfit is ever ready to strengthen their squad as suggested by head coach Paa Kwasi Fabin.

"We are more than ready to sign players in the second window. We will purchase any player recommended by the head but the truth is that it is always difficult to sign a player in the second window because that is when the competition gets tougher.”



“But we are working behind the clock to beat the deadline and beef up the team. The squad depth has declined due to the exit of some key players. Caleb Amankwah, Justice Anane, Paul Aidoo, and others have departed the team, definitely, we have to replace those players but we are going to replace them with quality for us to achieve the target of winning the league,” he said.