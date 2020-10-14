Aduana Stars will beat Hearts on GPL opening weekend - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed optimism in the chances of his Aduana Stars team beating Accra Hearts of Oak on the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The defending champions have been billed to host the capital-based club on Matchday 1 of the upcoming football season in what many says will be the cracking fixture of the matchday.



Speaking to Pure FM, Aduana Stars head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin said the game will be difficult.



“Hearts of Oak has a good team. They've been in camp for quite long and have signed some good players."

"Aduana Stars FC against Hearts of Oak will be a difficult match but Dormaa will be smiling after the game”, the former Ghana U-17 head coach said.



The clash is set to be played on November 15, 2020.