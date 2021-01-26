Aduana Stars winger Samuel Bio delighted with his goal against Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars winger, Samuel Bio

Aduana Stars winger Samuel Bio is delighted with his team’s win against Asante Kotoko in matchday 10 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Bio scored a stunner in the 73rd minute to help the Ogya lads record their first away win of the season against the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



It was Asante Kotoko’s first home defeat in the ongoing season as well.



According to Samuel Bio, the win against the Ghana Premier League giants has boosted the confidence of the team and the supporters as they are aiming to win the title at the end of the season.



“Beating Kotoko will re-ensure the supporters that Aduana stars will do well in the league and I am personally happy with my goal for the team,” Bio said in an interview on Happy FM.

“I think the coach keeping me on the bench and bringing me on later was his strategic and I am happy with it. It is the decision of the coach and it helped us win.”



“I know that the people of Dormaa are always happy when we beat Kotoko so it is all joy here in Dormaa," he added.



Aduana Stars after the win have moved up to the fourth position with 16 points.



Kotoko has dropped to the fifth position after the defeat.