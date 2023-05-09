0
Aduana have to keep fighting, do better if we want to win the league - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin is confident the team can still win the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2022/23 football season.

The experienced gaffer has done very well with the Dormaa-based club in the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league season.

On Monday, Aduana Stars had the chance to extend the lead at the top of the league table when the side faced off with Karela United.

Unfortunately, for Paa Kwesi Fabin and his players, the team could not find the back of the net in 90 minutes.

Eventually, the game ended in a goalless draw as both teams earned just a point each.

Speaking after the match, coach Fabin was disappointed that his team could not secure all three points.

He rallied his players to keep fighting in the remaining matches of the season.

According to him, Aduana Stars can still win the league title but must play better to win games.

