Aduana looking to replace departed Bright Adjei with former WAFA star

Former WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey

Former WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey is set to return to the Ghanaian top flight as reports indicate he is discussing a possible move to Aduana FC.

The Dormaa-based side is discussing to bring him on board as a replacement for former starman Bright Adjei, who has now moved to Tanzania.



In the 2020/21 football season, the 23-year-old scored eight goals in the first half of the season for the Academy Boys before heading to North Africa.



But during his time at ES Setif in Algeria, Lomotey only managed to score twice in fewer than ten league games, and his contract was cancelled as a result of his subpar play.

With 24 points after 13 games in the Ghana Premier League, the Fire lads are now in first place and are looking to bolster their team for the remainder of the year.



Lomotey's signing could be a major boost for the team as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the league and possibly annex the title at the end of the season.