Aduana stars came to destroy our game – Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has lauded Aduana stars for mapping up a strategy that prevented the Phobians from executing their plans on the matchday.

The Phobians inflicted a 2-0 win over the fire boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.



Victor Aidoo's strike from the spot and an own goal from Hafiz Adams settled the encounter.

According to the gaffer, the fire boys came into the game with the idea of destroying their strategy in order to restrict them from playing their own game.



“Normally I play an attacking football, I love attacking and possessive football, but today you could see that Aduana came with a different strategy, they came to destroy our game, they didn’t want to allow us to play our game but fortunately for us, a lot of chances were created and we scored a goal, so I think its quite good,” he said.