Advise your sons to quit Black Stars - Allottey Jacobs tells Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele with his sons

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allottey Jacobs, suggests that the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, should consider retiring from the national team, citing the persistent criticism they faced after Ghana's exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, if he was in Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’s’ position, he would advise his sons to conclude their Black Stars careers.



"If I were Abedi Pele, I'd tell my children not to play the Black Stars again," Allottey Jacobs said on Peace FM’s morning show.



He added: "Words are powerful. My advice to Ghanaians, in politics, in sports, and in religion: words are very, very powerful.”



The Ayew brothers played for Ghana in the Ivory Coast, where the team failed to secure a victory, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

Ghana's fate was sealed with a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the final group game, squandering a two-goal lead. Jordan Ayew scored both goals from penalty kicks, while Andre Ayew, coming off the bench, equalled Rigobert Song’s AFCON record for the most games played (36).



The players returned to Accra on the evening of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, and were greeted by a small group of fans at the airport.



Despite the call for retirement, Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele personally welcomed his sons at Kotoka International Airport upon their return to Ghana after the disappointing AFCON campaign.