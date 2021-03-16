Afcon Qualifiers: South Africa to host Ghana in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Stadium in South Africa

It has been confirmed that Johannesburg will host the crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between South Africa and Ghana.

The match will be played at the FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City and The Calabash - which hosted the Black Stars 2010 World Cup quarter-final heartbreak against Uruguay,



It first emerged that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will host the crucial encounter.



But the country’s Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Executive Director Noxolo Nqwazi confirmed Johannesburg as the host city last Friday.

The game, which is scheduled for March 25, is unlikely to witness star names from both countries, who are based in Europe.



Due to strict Covid-19 restrictions, clubs are reluctant to release their players for the international break.



A draw will be enough for the two countries (nine points each) to qualify for the tournament in Cameroon if Sudan, who are third with six points, fail to beat Sao Tome and Principe.