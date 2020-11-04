Afcon qualifiers: GFA boss Kurt Okraku opens up on latest Black Stars call-up

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has opened on the latest Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor recently named a 23-man squad for next month’s qualifiers and there have been talks about Akonnor's decision to hand call-ups to some players.



Many pundits believe that some of the invited players are currently not at the level required to play for the national team.



Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before traveling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.



"I think every coach in the country wants success. As the leader of the football family, I want success. The management committee of the Black Stars wants success and even the whole country. Nana Addo Dankwa wants success because he's demanding trophies," Kurt Okraku told Hello FM.

"Everybody wants success so as an FA we will ensure that we get a competitive team. Don't know the areas of concern because the coach went through all the necessary processes engaging the Technical Director, the Management Committee of the Black Stars, and the Executive Committee and myself before releasing his latest call-ups."



He added, "We're very clear about our minds the reasons behind the call-ups and what values we think every intangible asset of this squad bring to Ghana."



"Ghana needs trophies and we are not going to leave any stone unturned. Any player that the coach feels can help his course would be invited to fight for a place and represents Ghana. We want players who will play for the love of the country, those who will be proud of representing Ghana, and those who will play with passion."



Ghana top Group C with 6 points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.