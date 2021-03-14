Afcon qualifiers: Mubarak Wakaso impressed by home-based players

Striker Kwame Poku and midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been impressed by Ghana Premier League players in training as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South African and Sao Tome and Principe later this month.

Wakaso has been training with home-based players in Accra ahead of the two crucial games.



He is expected to lead them, with the possibility of European-based not being invited due to Coronavirus restrictions.



“Everything is going on well, the guys are well prepared and ready to give out their best,” Wakaso told ghanafa.org



“What I’m seeing here is massive, everybody is doing great. They were in camp before I came and I think what I saw was different. They were training hard and it motivated me as a professional player to play with the local players.

“They are playing in the Ghana Premier League and they are doing well in their teams that was why they were selected. They just need to be confident without any fear and from what I’ve seen, they are very confident and well-motivated.



“We can also help them with our experience. Without the fans, we are nothing so we need their support and prayers. We thank them for standing by us always”. Wakaso added.



Ghana will take on Bafana Bafana on March 25 in Johannesburg before their final qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe three days later in Accra.