Afena-Gyan needs to improve a lot - Cremonese coach

Felix Afena-Gyan with his coach

Cremonese head coach Davide Ballardini has urged Ghanaian forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, needs to improve his craft if he wants to succeed in the Italian league.

After the draw against Verona, Ballardini commented on the young striker's performance, stating that although Afena Gyan has made many appearances in his first year with a Serie A team, he needs to improve technically and tactically to succeed in the league.



Ballardini acknowledged that Afena Gyan possesses qualities such as quickness and speed, but Serie A demands readiness, and if a player is not prepared, it becomes difficult to give him regular time.



“He is a boy in his first year of continuity with a Serie A team and it seems to me that he has made many appearances, it is clear that he needs to improve a lot. You took him on because he has noble qualities such as quickness and speed, the technical and tactical aspects will gradually improve.

"With the qualities that he has, if he improves he can become a very interesting boy. But Serie A doesn't wait for you, they want you ready and if you're not ready, it's noticeable ”, he told DAZN.



Afena Gyan, who joined Cremonese from AS Roma last summer, is yet to score a goal in the Serie A this season, despite making 19 appearances.



