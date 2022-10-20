0
Afena-Gyan nets debut goal for Cremonese in win over Modena

Afena Gyan 678.jfif Cremonese striker, Felix Agena-Gyan

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan scored his debut goal for Cremonese in their Coppa Italia win over lower-tier side Modena.

Afena-Gyan was on the scoresheet for the Serie A side as they defeated Modena 4-2 in round 32 of the domestic competition.

The 19-year-old was subbed on in the 68th minute and doubled his side's lead in the 84th minute.

This his first goal for the club since joining during the 2022 summer transfer window.

He has played five matches in all competitions.

Following the win, Cremonese will face Napoli in round 16 of the competition on January 11, 20223.

