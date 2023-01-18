0
Menu
Sports

Afena-Gyan reacts after scoring the winner in Cremonese’s win over Napoli

Afena Gyan FmtfufGWQAAyl.jfif Striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has reacted after scoring the winner for U.S Cremonese to progress to the stage of the Coppa Italia ahead of SSC Napoli.

The 19-year-old climbed off the bench in the 65th minute to level up for Cremonese in the game when Napoli was on the verge of victory.

Afena-Gyan scored a header in the 87th minute to take the game to extra time. The goal was the Ghanaian’s second goal since joining the club from Roma.

The striker scored the winner for Cremonese on penalty shootouts to advance to the next round.

After the game, Afena-Gyan took to social media to celebrate his goal and also congratulate Cremonese on their feat.

“A fantastic team effort tonight. Congratulations @USCremonese for qualifying for the next stage of the #CoppaItalia. If we believe, we can achieve,” Afena-Gyan tweeted.

Cremonese will take on Afena-Gyan’s former side AS Roma in their next game in the Coppa Italia.



JNA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Related Articles: