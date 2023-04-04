Afena-Gyan's uncle reveals Kennedy Agyapong's role in Inaki Williams' nationality switch

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Christian Abrefa Gyan, an uncle of Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan has detailed the role, the presidential aspirant hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong played in the country’s quest to have Inaki Williams pledge nationality to Ghana.

Abrefa Gyan who claims to be a direct brother of Afena-Gyan's father said that Kennedy Agyapong contributed hugely to getting Afena-Gyan to play for the country.



Abrefa Gyan said that the mother of Inaki Williams shared a close relationship with Kennedy Agyapong and that become a conduit for convincing the Athletic Bilbao forward.



“I’m the chairman for Kennedy Agyapong so for the past five years, nobody has campaigned for Kennedy Agyapong more than me. I’m also close to the Inaki family. Inaki’s mother and parents are members of the group so I had to convince the mother to allow him play for Ghana.



“I realize that the woman liked Kennedy Agyapong so if the FA went through him, Inaki would agree to play for Black Stars. Lo and behold when Kennedy Agyapong stepped in, it worked, he said on Pure FM.



In July 2022, Inaki Williams announced his intentions to represent Ghana on the international stage.



“Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect, and love,” he said.

“They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.



“That's why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant part in becoming who I am as a person, as a son, and as a brother.”



Following his switch, Inaki Williams was included in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup and played all three matches.



Since the switch, the forward has played eight matches for Ghana but is yet to score for the country.



