Afful Harrison comes with immediate solutions – Akonnor

Harrison Afful has been recalled by Coach CK Akonnor

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor says Afful Harrison is a player who comes with immediate solutions rather than a long-term one.

The Columbus Crew right-back was on Friday, October 30, 2020, included in Ghana’s 23-man squad for next month’s AFCON qualifier against Sudan, bringing to an end, a long absence from the national team.



"For me, I am looking for immediate solutions and if you want to do that you don’t want to play around, you want to go straight to the point and therefore the immediate solutions are those guys.

"Again, on the right side, just recently, this young gentleman, Benson, did very, very well.



"But he needs support, he needs the old guys to be around, to learn from them and therefore I thought it wise to bring around no other person than Harrison Afful to back him up and of course support him and that is why Harrison is also there", Coach Akonnor added.