Sports News

Afful, Mensah feature as Columbus Crew maintain perfect record with victory over Atlanta United

Harrison Afful in action for Columbus Crew

Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah produced a splendid defensive display as Columbus Crew defeated Atlanta United 1-0 to maintain their hundred percent record at the MLS is Back tournament.

Both players lasted the entire duration of the game as the Gold and Blacks finished Group E at the top of the table without conceding a goal.



Afful was returning to the starting line up after missing the win against FC Cincinnati last week, and was key in the build up to the winner which saw Crew thread 19 passes before the end product.



Youness Mokhtar scored the only goal in the 18th minute after his effort to a deflection off Miles Robinson.

Atlanta United created a couple of chances in the dying minutes of the game but an impressive Andrew Tarbell, who was making his debut after number one goalie Eloy Room picked up an injury, denied the former MLS champions.



Columbus Crew will face the second-place finisher in Group D, which features Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United FC, Sporting Kansas City, and the Colorado Rapids in the round of 16.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.