Afful, Mensah's Columbus Crew to face Minnesota United

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful

Ghanaian duo Harrison and Jonathan Mensah's Columbus Crew will face Minnesota United in the round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament.

The Gold and Blacks set up a date with Minnesota after finishing top of group E, winning all three games without conceding a goal.



Minnesota were runners up in group D, winning a game and drawing two.



Columbus Crew have been unstoppable in the competition, and were the best team after the first round with a hundred percent record.

The Ghanaian pair have also been important to the team at the tournament with their leader being Jonathan Mensah.



Mensah hopes to be the first African captain to win the MLS with Columbus Crew.



Elsewhere, Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing's LAFC will face MLS champions Seattle Sounders in the round of 16 after finishing second in group F.

