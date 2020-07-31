Bodybuilding

Africa Armwrestling to organize virtual training for referees and coaches

Participants will be taken through the technical and competition Rules

The Africa Armwrestling Federation (AFA) will organize a referees and coaching seminar in August for Member Federations across the continent.

The AFA Board in consultation with the Technical Directorate will organize two separate training programs on Sunday, August 2, 2020 for Referees and on Sunday August 9, 2020 for Coaches.



Participants will be taken through the Technical & Competition Rules, Armwrestling Techniques & Equipment, Refereeing, Universal Words, Designing Training Programs, Avoiding Injuries amongst others.



This will be the first ever virtual training as AFA traditionally organizes referees training at championships and coaching at the request of each member countries.



Course Director, Egyptian Nasr Youssef is Head Referee for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) Referees Panel Member. He will be assisted by AFA Director of Training, Husseini Akueteh Addy from Ghana.

The Deputy General Secretary of AFA, Charles Osei Asibey told www.africaarmwrestling.com that “we will continue to work with our people for our people, empower our referees, coaches and build the capacities of our administrators whilst we pray for Covid-19 to be over and give way to full Armwrestling Activities.



“The World’s major activities including Sports either has been suspended or cancelled due to the Coronovirus pandemic that has hit the World and Armwrestling is not an exception.”



He also added that the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) would to continue with the development and promotion of the sport of Armwrestling on the continent until this situation is brought to normalcy.



AFA respectfully request all National Association who wishes to train would-be/refresh its referees and coaches to send names to info@africaarmwrestling.com

Source: Africa Armwrestling Federation

