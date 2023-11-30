Africa Cup of Nations: 1xBet tells about continent's main football tournament intrigue

File Photo

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from January 13 to February 11 in Cote d'Ivoire, with Abidjan, Bouaké, Corhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro as host cities. The 34th tournament was supposed to take place in Guinea, but political events on the continent made their own adjustments, and the West African country will host CAN in 2025.



24 teams – one dream



Based on the results of qualification, 24 teams were selected for the tournament, divided into six groups - four teams in each:



Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.



Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia.



Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.



Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.



Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

The opening match at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara will feature Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.



Identity



The new tournament logo features the outline of an elephant with powerful tusks. According to the Confederation of African Football, the fresh image should become a symbol of all the continent's peoples' friendship, bound by a common history and values. Let's not forget that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in a country whose very name is inextricably linked with the most powerful animal in the world, and this symbolism is embedded in the emblem.



Availability



For the first time in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, tickets for the tournament will be available to purchase online. Organizers hope the new service will attract fans from across Africa and visitors from other continents.

Ticket prices range from $8 to $24. Each fan will have the opportunity to purchase six tickets at once to go to the football with family or friends.



History



The most titled team in the tournament is Egypt. The Pharaohs have won seven trophies and CAN three times in a row between 2006 and 2010. Cameroon won five titles, and in third place is Ghana, which has won the Cup four times. The Africa Cup of Nations' top scorer in history title with 18 goals is held by Cameroonian and world football legend Samuel Eto'o.



Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Senegal and Nigeria have the greatest chances of winning, and Cote d'Ivoire is the main favorite.



