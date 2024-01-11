Africa Cup of Nations is harder than World Cup - Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has highlighted the formidable nature of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing it as an even more demanding competition than the World Cup.

Ayew shared this insight during a farewell dinner on Tuesday night, preceding the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where President Akufo-Addo encouraged the team to pursue victory despite a 42-year title drought.



Placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, Ghana will kick off its AFCON journey against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.



Speaking at the event, the Le Havre player emphasised the intensity of the AFCON tournament, stating, “This tournament is even harder than the World Cup.” He underlined the significance of unity within the team, assuring that the players would remain cohesive and competitive throughout the tournament.

“We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the World Cup when it comes to fighting, determination, and energy, so the only way we can do this is by being together and being united, and for that Your Excellency, I can assure you that we are united and we want to do it,” he added.



The Black Stars, adorned in colourful Kente arrived for Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon.