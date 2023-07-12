0
Menu
Sports

Africa is for us all; I feel at home in Ghana – Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger 354676.png German center-back, Antonio Rüdiger with some friends

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

German center-back, Antonio Rüdiger is in Ghana for the holidays and having a very good time.

According to the player who is contracted to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, he feels at home in Ghana.

Speaking to Kickgh, Antonio Rüdiger noted that although he is a Sierra Leonean, he believes Africa is for us all and is happy to be in the country.

"First of all, it's not my first time being in Ghana, and for me, I feel at home. Though I am a Sierra Leonean but I think Africa is for us all so I am grateful to be here," the tough-tackling defender shared.

Since arriving in Ghana, Rudiger has engaged in a number of activities and is having a good time before returning to Spain to report to Real Madrid for pre-season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses