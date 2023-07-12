Africa is for us all; I feel at home in Ghana – Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger

German center-back, Antonio Rüdiger with some friends

German center-back, Antonio Rüdiger is in Ghana for the holidays and having a very good time.

According to the player who is contracted to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, he feels at home in Ghana.



Speaking to Kickgh, Antonio Rüdiger noted that although he is a Sierra Leonean, he believes Africa is for us all and is happy to be in the country.



"First of all, it's not my first time being in Ghana, and for me, I feel at home. Though I am a Sierra Leonean but I think Africa is for us all so I am grateful to be here," the tough-tackling defender shared.

Since arriving in Ghana, Rudiger has engaged in a number of activities and is having a good time before returning to Spain to report to Real Madrid for pre-season.



