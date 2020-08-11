Sports News

Africa will win the FIFA World Cup with more slots - Ex. Germany striker Miroslav Klose

Black Stars against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

Former Germany international Miroslav Klose believes that an African country can win the FIFA World Cup if the continent has more slots like their European counterparts.

Currently, Africa are allocated five out of the 32 slots while Europe and South America have 13 and five slots respectively.



While five countries from Europe have won the World Cup (England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain) three from South America (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay) have tasted glory on football’s biggest stage.



The farthest an African team has been at the World Cup is the quarter-finals (Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana).

“There is no way Africa can win the World cup unless FIFA brings balance to the number of teams that qualifies to the World cup,” the former Bayern Munich striker said, as cited by Soccer Scenes Africa.



“For now it is advantage to Europe and South America. The slot for African teams is very bad. Only five teams in a world cup that has almost 13 European teams. If Black lives really matter, we should show it by actions in every institution not only by kneeling down.



“We need to balance everything, no one must be considered superior than the other. Despite all the talent they have, but it would be absolutely impossible to go all the way to reach the World cup final with only five teams in the tournament, meanwhile, other continents have more than five,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.