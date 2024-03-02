African Games: Bawumia opens UG sports stadium

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning, March 1 2024, opened the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field, which will be used for the African Games, Accra 2023, alongside the newly-built, multi-purpose Borteyman Sports Complex.

The commissioning of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, and the rugby field, according to Dr Bawumia, indicates Ghana's preparedness to host Africa's greatest sports festival, for the first time in the country's history from March 8 to March 23, 2024.



He said the completion of the University of Ghana Stadium, which was started by the government of President J. A. Kufuor, but was abandoned by successive governments for 8 years, is exciting for two reasons.



“It is not only going to be the main centre for the African Games, the facility is also a fitting legacy to the University of Ghana, as it marks its 75th Anniversary.”

Dr Bawumia noted that the stadium, in addition to the world-class facilities at the Borteyman Sports Complex, the 10 sports stadia in each of the 10 old regions (six completed) and the over 150 community astro turfs, demonstrate the government's unwavering commitment to providing the needed infrastructure to accelerate Ghana's sports development.



