African Games: Ghana wins nine medals on one night

Ghana's MMA team

Team Ghana had a clean sweep in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event at the ongoing 2023 African Games, winning nine medals on Wednesday, March 12, 2024.

Ghana won 1 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in the event to become the most decorated country in the sporting discipline.



However, the 9 medals could not be added to the country's tally on the medal table because the MMA is a 'demonstration sport' at the Games.



Currently, Ghana have won 5 official medals including 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.



The host nation, as a result, sit 12th on the medals table led by Egypt who have amassed 94 medals after 5 days into the Games.

The top ten on the medal table include Egypt who have 94 (53 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze), Nigeria who have 44 (22 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze), Algeria who have 66 (18 gold, 23 silver, and 25 bronze), South Africa who have 66 (18 gold, 17 silver and 31 bronze), Tunisia who have 43 (6 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze), Mauritius who has 9 (3 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze), Madagascar who have 12 (3 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze), Morocco who have 13 (2 gold, 6 silver, and 5 bronze), Libya who have 10 (1 gold, and 9 silver) and Uganda with 7 medals (1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze).



EE/EK



