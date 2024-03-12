Sports

African Games: Watch as Abeiku Jackson wins second medal for Ghana

Abeiku Jackson Gyekye.png Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson

Tue, 12 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson won his second medal at the 2023 African Games on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Jackson who is Ghana’s team captain won bronze after finishing third in the men's 100m butterfly event which came off in the early hours of Tuesday.

With a time of 53.80 seconds, Jackson lost out on first and second places respectively to Egypt's Nasr Abdalla (53.29s) and Eaton Jarden (53.45s).

Jackson’s second medals becomes the fifth for Team Ghana who are gradually making some strides on the medal table.

Team Ghana are currently 10th on the medal table.

Abeiku Jackson won his first medal on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the men's 50m butterfly event.



EK
Source: www.ghanaweb.com