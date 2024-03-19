African Games: Watch how Joseph Commey defeated Malian boxer by unanimous decision

Ghanaian boxer, Joseph Commey defeated Malian opponent Daoouda Sidibe in their Lightweight contest at the 2023 African Games.

The electrifying quarterfinal clash took place on Monday, March 19, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Better known as "Jaguar," Commey delivered a great performance, earning a unanimous victory over Sidibe.



Despite several attempts to secure a knockout, Commey's dominance prevailed through a strategic display of jabs and punches, earning him praise and admiration from spectators.



The judges unanimously scored the fight 5-0 in favour of Commey, who fought from the red corner.



With this win, Commey advances to the semifinals of the competition where he is assured of a medal.

Commey’s next challenge is against Mordjane Oussama from Algeria on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



Oussama secured his spot in the semifinals by defeating Niger's Abdoul Majid Amadou Hassane.



Joseph Commey is remembered for his remarkable performance at the 2020 Commonwealth Games where he won a silver medal for Ghana.



