African Games budget, expenditures: NDC demands forensic audit

Logo of the 13th African Games

18th March, 2024



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has just sighted media publications about South Africa’s decision to withdraw its men’s and women’s hockey teams from the ongoing African Games due to the substandard nature of Ghana’s Hockey Pitch. This is the latest in a streak of embarrassing spectacles that have characterised the ongoing games.

The other day, Ghana’s Cycling Champion, Michael Naaba had to withdraw from the ongoing cycling competition after his personal bicycle which he was using for the competition broke down shortly after the contest started.



It has also been reported that Ghana’s Swimming Team withdrew from the 4×100 relay final for undisclosed reasons. It has further been reported that Ghana’s athletes are highly displeased in the ongoing games due to poor preparations and lack of equipment.



Yet, we are told that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has spent a colossal USD$195 million on pre-games preparations, while a staggering USD$48 million has been made available to the Local Organising Committee for transportation, feeding and other logistics for the games.



The NDC is appalled by the outrageous amount of money that has been sunk into the ongoing All Africa games by the ruling NPP government, which have so far yielded nothing but embarrassment and shame for our country.



This is yet another evidence of the ineptitude and corruption of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government which continues to bring the name of Ghana into disrepute after rendering the national economy bankrupt.



This scandal will surely be revisited in the near future by the next NDC/Mahama government. But in the meantime, the NDC joins the people of Ghana to demand answers for all the embarrassment that has been brought upon the nation by the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.

With immediate effect, and in line with the spirit of probity and accountability that undergird the Constitution of Ghana, the NDC demands:



The resignation and/or dismissal of the Minister of Youth and Sports for his gross incompetence which has occasioned this monumental embarrassment to the nation.



The dissolution of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ongoing All African Games.



A forensic audit into the budget and expenditure for the preparation and organization of the games.



A televised probe by Parliament into the expenditure and organisation of the games.



SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.



National Communications Officer