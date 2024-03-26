African Games volunteers clash with Police over unpaid allowances

Volunteers clashed with police

Some volunteers of the recently concluded 2023 African Games clashed with personnel from the Ghana Police Service at the University of Ghana.

The altercation erupted when the police officers attempted to evacuate the volunteers from the Pentagon hostel following the end of the games.



The volunteers, who rendered their services to support the smooth hosting of the Games, are demanding that their allowances be paid before they vacate the hostel to their various destinations.



However, to their dismay, some police officers were sent to the hostel to evacuate them from the facility. What was intended to be a peaceful resolution quickly escalated into a heated confrontation as the volunteers vehemently refused to leave.



Eyewitnesses claim that amidst the chaos, a police officer resorted to firing a shot in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Instead of dispersing, the volunteers reacted by charging towards the said officer.



Over one thousand volunteers were contracted by the government for the 2023 African Games held in Accra from March 3 to March 23, 2024.





