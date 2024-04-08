African Games volunteers to receive GH¢1,000 as allowance

Logo of the 13th African Games

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Games has decided to compensate volunteers for the just-ended African Games held in Accra with an allowance of GH¢1,000.00.

This follows protests by the volunteers over unpaid stipends allegedly promised to them by the organizers.



Some volunteers reportedly had to hold the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif hostage at the University of Ghana Stadium over the delay in compensating them.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, a member of the Volunteers LOC Sub-committee, Dalali Awutey expressed shock over the way and manner the volunteers were handling the issue.



“I believe there could have been a nicer way for us to have this conversation. If the people at the top go by the law, they would have easily said they won’t pay anything. Because in the letter, there was no statement that says after the end of the games we are going to give you X amount of money.



“However, the committee and its members, individuals, and the LOC understand the work that the volunteers put in for the games,” Mr. Awutey stated.

However, after a meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Local Organizing Committee, the volunteers will not receive a thousand cedis allowance and two hundred cedis as Travel and Transport (T&T).



In a statement by the LOC, the volunteers must confirm their status by Monday, April 8 to receive payment.



“To expedite the payment process, volunteers are requested to cooperate with the Volunteers Sub-committee’s management to validate their names and mobile money numbers by the close of business on Monday 8th April 2024,” the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare added.



Attached below is the full statement



