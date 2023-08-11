African Stars SC end Botswana tour with three victories in four matches

Coach Prince Koffie with one of the players

Ghanaian lower-tier side African Stars Soccer Club held a pre-season tour in Botswana where they played four games.

The team traveled to Gaborone-Botswana, playing a total of four matches during the training tour.



African Stars left a huge mark during their tour winning three and drawing one of the four games they played.



They beat Masitoaka 4-1, then put three past Gaborone 0-3, and held to a goalless stalemate with Police XI, before ending the tour with a 2-0 win over Township Rolle.



Touching on his team’s impressive performance in Botswana, coach Prince Coffie commended his charges for putting up great displays in the game.

According to him, the games afforded him the chance to try out some tactical innovations, and he is impressed with how his charges implemented what they were taught at the training ground.



He also explained that the exposure giving the players will give them the needed confidence and boost to excel when the Ghanaian football season resumes.







KPE