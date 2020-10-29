African Talent Football Academy exonerated over Mohammed Salisu’s transfer to Real Valladolid

Mohammed Salisu

African Talent Football Academy have been exonerated of any wrongdoing regarding the registration and transfer of Mohammed Salisu to Real Valladolid in Spain.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Player Status Committee after its ruling affirmed that African Talent Football Academy registered and transferred Mohammed Salisu through due diligence and respected all rules I in the statuses of both GFA, CAF and FIFA.



The ruling at the GFA Player Status Committee absolved African Talent Football Academy of all charges of inducement as levelled by the Creative Soccer Academy and other affiliates associated with the case.

Meanwhile, the Nsawam-based academy is considering other legal avenues to sue the parties that brought the name of the club into disrepute without recourse to the interpretation of the GFA and FIFA rules.



In the meantime, African Talent Football Academy wish to assure its stakeholders that the club is determined to bring out the best out of the Ghanaian football setting and invest in the talent available to the benefit of the country.