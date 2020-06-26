Sports News

African players to watch this weekend

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal captain has failed to hit the back of the net since English football resumed and was unlucky to have a well-taken effort come back off the bar against Southampton on Thursday.



Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Sheffield United on Sunday seeking to advance to the FA Cup semi-final and inflict even more misery on the Blades following two league defeats by Newcastle United and Manchester United.



The trio of Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka could make appearances at Bramall Lane as the North London side aim to book a last-four place at Wembley.



Said Benrahma



The Algeria attacker played an important role in Brentford’s 2-0 derby success over Fulham last time out and will be vital to what the Bees achieve this weekend at second-place West Bromwich Albion.

Benrahma has been involved in 19 goals for Thomas Frank’s team this season, third highest in the side, and they’ll look to the forward as they seek a win that could move them to third if Fulham drop points at leaders Leeds United.



A victory for Brentford would reduce their deficit to Slaven Bilic’s side from eight to five.



Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa



Villarreal’s run of wins came to a halt in matchweek 31 when they were held 2-2 by Sevilla at El Madrigal.



Zambo Anguissa, who completed all 32 passes against the side from Seville, played for the entirety of the match and could keep his place in the team when Javier Calleja’s team welcome Valencia on Sunday evening.

Los Che have won only once since football in Spain returned, so they go into this weekend’s clash as underdogs owing to their recent sketchy run of results.



A Villarreal win could see them leapfrog Getafe into fifth.



Thomas Partey



Partey produced a really solid performance in Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win at Levante which saw them move two points clear of Sevilla in fourth and six clear of Getafe in fifth.



The Ghanaian star was substituted with six minutes to play, and could start this weekend when Deportivo Alaves visit.

Diego Simeone’s men have won three La Liga games on the spin and ought to fancy inflicting Alaves’ third defeat on the spin.



Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie



AC Milan’s game vs Roma is undoubtedly the game of the weekend in Serie A. Both giants face off at San Siro looking to build on respective wins against Lecce and Sampdoria respectively.



Bennacer featured alongside Ghanaian midfielder Franck Kessie in that 4-1 success at Lecce and both could continue their partnership against the Giallorossi.



Stefano Pioli’s troops are nine points behind the visitors, who occupy the automatic Europa League qualification spot, but they trail Napoli in sixth by just three points.

With 11 games remaining, a sixth-place finish will be accepted by all in Milan after what has been a turbulent season in the boardroom.



Achraf Hakimi



The Morocco wideman missed Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 success at RB Leipzig through suspension but ought to return for BVB’s home game against Hoffenheim, in what is expected to be his last game for Die Borussen.



Hakimi’s two-year loan deal from Real Madrid comes to an end this summer, and given Lucien Favre’s side have announced the arrival of Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, the talented full-back is set for an exit this summer, with Internazionale linked to his signature.



With second-place already assured for Dortmund, they have little to play for. Still, they’ll want to end the campaign on a positive note.

