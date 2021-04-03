African representatives on FIFA independent tribunals and committees

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah is the President of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee

In line with the outcomes of the CAF Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, the following names have been proposed for several FIFA independent tribunals and various bodies from the African continent.

All the nominations will be subject to eligibility check, under the FIFA Statutes and Governance Regulations.



FIFA Disciplinary Committee:



- President: Mr. Kwasi-Anin Yeboah of Ghana, current Supreme Judge of Ghana;



- Member: Mr. Guy Akpovy (Togo), current member and President of the Togolese Football Federation;

- Member: Mr. Mohamed Wassef Jlaiel, Tunisian lawyer replacing Mr. Mahmoud Hammami (Tunisia);



- Member: Mr. Salemane Phafane (Lesotho), lawyer and President of the Lesotho Football Federation, replacing Maclean Cortez Letshwiti (Botswana).



FIFA Ethics Committee:



- Vice-President: Mr. Martin Ngoga of Rwanda, former Attorney General of Rwanda and President the East African Legislative Assembly;

Investigation chamber:



- Member - Ms. Janet Katisya (Kenya), Kenyan lawyer



Trial Chamber:



- Member - Ms. Ayotunde Philipps (Nigeria), former Nigerian judge

FIFA Appeals Committee:



- Member - Mr. Celestin Yanindji current President of the Central African Football Federation replacing Mr. Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou (Cameroon);



- Mr. Arthur de Almeida e Silva current President of the Angolan Football Federation replacing Albert Simango (Mozambique), Former President of the Mozambican Football Federation.



FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee:

- Member: Mr. Andrew Kamanga (Zambia), current President of the Zambian Football Federation.



FIFA Governance Committee and Control Committee:



- Member: Mr. Abdoulaye Diop (Mali), former chief of staff to the president of the Commission of African Union and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mali.



Member: Ms. Edibayo Joanna Dassoundo to replace Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco) who can no longer continue as a member of the Governance Committee following his election to the FIFA Council.