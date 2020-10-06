African talents are often overlooked when it comes to coaching - Tom Vernon

Michael Essien is now part of the coaching staff at Tom Vernon's FC Nordsjaelland

The owner of Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland, Tom Vernon says that African coaches are often overlooked when it comes to coaching and football administration.

Most often than not, a lot of African players are able to play in top flight sides across Europe but their talents end when they retire or leave the clubs while their white colleagues are often handed administrative and coaching roles to the detriment of the African talents.



Michael Essien is now part of the coaching staff at Tom Vernon's FC Nordsjaelland to complete his badges and give him a route to coaching which most clubs do not afford African players.



"In an interview with Sports magazine I, he disclosed that he is in love with the Ajax model where ex-players are handed administrative and coaching role something which he thinks can help African coaches.

“I’m inspired by the Ajax model where you see [Edwin] Van der Sar is the CEO, [Marc] Overmars is the sporting director and [Dennis] Bergkamp with the under-15s,” says Vernon.



“African talent is so often overlooked in this regard. There is some incredible experience, insight and perspective if you are investing in African coaches that I think many people miss out on. For us it’s just an amazing opportunity,” he added.