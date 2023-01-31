0
Afriyie Acquah joins Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has joined Iraqi club Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old landed in Iraq on transfer deadline day to complete his move to the club. The deal is expected to last for one year with the option to extend.

Afriyie Acquah started his career with Palermo and went on to play for Parma, Sampdoria, Empoli, 1899 Hoffenheim before moving to Yeni Malayatspor.

His last stint was at Al-Batin where he made just 8 appearances for the club. The player enjoyed more playing time at Torino where he made 71 appearances and scored 5 goals in the Serie A.

Afriyie Acquah played 39 appearances for the Black Stars and scored one goal. He was part of Ghana’s squad that reached the finals of the AFCON 2015.

