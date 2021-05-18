Afriyie Acquah's contract expires at Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghanaian midfielder, Afriyie Acquah

Ghanaian midfielder, Afriyie Acquah's contract with Turkish Super Lig outfit Yeni Malatyaspor expires on June 30, 2021.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Malatyaspor but his stay in Turkey comes to an end following the completion of the 2020/21 campaign.



Acquah has been a mainstay in manager Irfan Buz's side, playing 33 matches and scoring two goals as the Yellow and Blacks escaped demotion.

Information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com reveals the player is yet to begin negotiations with the club who have the option of signing him for another year.



The Black Stars player joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Italian side Empoli after years in the Italian Serie A with the likes of Sampdoria, Parma and Torino.