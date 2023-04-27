Afriyie Acquah scores first goal for Iraqi league leaders Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya

Afriyie Acquah

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah scored his first goal for Iraqi side Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya on Tuesday, 25 April 2023, in a league match.

The Ghana international directed home a flicked-on header from a corner kick to double their lead in the 58th minute as they sealed a 2-0 win at Al Hudod.



Mohannad Abdulraheem opened the scoring for the visitors in the 44th minute at the Al-Shaab Stadium in Bagdad.



Acquah marked his debut for the Falcons in February this year and has gone on to be a stalwart.

With 13 matches to end the season, Al-Ouwa Al-Jawiya lead the 20-team league with 51 points.



But they tied on points with second-place Al Shorta while the third-placed team Al Zawra’a have 50 points.