Afriyie Acquah scores to seal 2-0 win for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya against Al-Hedood

Afriyie Acquah Debut.jpeg Ghana player, Afriyie Acquah

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Afriyie Acquah was in action for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in midweek when the team locked horns with Al-Hedood in the Iraqi Premier League.

In the crucial home match for the former Black Stars regular and his teammates, they put up a fine display and managed to seal a win at the end of the exciting 90 minutes.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya netted their first goal in the 43rd minute on the matchday through a strike from Muhannad Abdel-Rahim.

After recess, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya continued to dominate play and went on to score a second before the hour mark.

This time around it was Afriyie Acquah who found the back of the net to condemn Al-Hedood to a 2-0 defeat in a game played at Al-Shaab International Stadium in the capital, Baghdad.

Afriyie Acquah, 31, in the past, spent time in Italy where he played for a number of clubs including Empoli and Torino.

