Afriyie Barnieh 4, Agyapong 7: Black Galaxies player ratings after defeat to Madagascar

L-R Abdul Razak Kasim, Razak Yussif, Konadu Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

The Black Galaxies kicked off their 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) campaign on the wrong foot, losing 2-1 to Madagascar at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui.

As the competition's two-time runner-up, the Black Galaxies appeared porous and lackadaisical and were unable to establish their superiority.



Annor Walker's side looked lackluster and could not march against Madagascar's direct counter-attack.



Ghana got punished for two defensive lapses. Razafinaivo finished off the first inside 10 minutes before Tsry Olivier doubled the lead in the second half after latching onto Augustine Randolph's failed backpass.



Augustine Agyapong climbed off the bench to grab a consolation after his outswinger astonishingly found its way into the net.



Below are the player ratings



Danlad Ibrahim - 5



Danlad Ibrahim had a night to forget. The Asante Kotoko goalie did not look commanding.



His kicks and throws seemed rushed as he gave the ball away a couple of times, inviting pressure on the team.



Augustine Randolph - 4

After a brilliant run of performances through the qualifiers, the Karela United right-back had a nightmare performance on the opening day of the tournament.



He lost possession, which led to the first goal, and gifted the second with a mistimed backpass.



Solomon Adomako - 5



Excellent Olympic center-back Solomon Adomako's ball progression and passing ability helped the team to build out from the back, but he was all over the place defensively.



He could not close down spaces well and his poor anticipation made his channel easy to penetrate.



Konadu Yiadom - 4



Similar to his defensive pair, Adomako, Konadu Yiadom was a shadow of himself.



The Hearts of Oak centre-half was not commanding like he was throughout the qualifiers.



Denis Korsah - 5.5

Denis Korsah looked bright down on the left. The left-back was threatening, but his cross could have been better.



He was one of the few players who looked decent on a catastrophic night.



Abdul Razak Kasim - 5



Abdul Razak Kasim could not stamp his authority in the game. He has been the conductor of the orchestra but did not come to the party that night.



Gladson Awako - 4.5



Gladson Awako was fairly below average. He gave the ball away and run into clumsy challenges.



The Hearts of Oak playmaker could not impact Ghana's attack. He got subbed off in the second half after picking up an injury.



Dominic Nsobila - 5.5



Dominic Nsobila had a decent game. On a night when Razak Kasim looked quiet, he pulled the strings for Ghana.

His effort, however, could not get Ghana back in the game.



David Abagna - 6



David Abagna was the most dangerous player for Ghana. He created Ghana's biggest chance in the game when he set up Razak Yussif who fired wide from close range.



He, however, failed to draw Ghana level from the rebound inside the area.



Afriyie Barnieh - 4



Daniel Afriyie Barneih was off-color. The new FC Zurich player was a passerby in the first half and then wasteful in the second half.



Razak Yussif - 5



Despite missing Ghana's biggest chance in the game, Yussif caused problems for the Madagascar defense with his runs through the channel in opening up the backline.



SUBS

Augustine Agyapong - 7



Along with his goal, Augustine Agyapong brought a spark to the right side. He put balls in the box and looked comfortable defensively.



Suraj Seidu - 4



Suraj Seidu added up to the numbers after replacing Gladson Awako who was also silent until he went off.



Sylvester Simba - 5.5



Sylvester Simba had fairly a good game but his poor decision-making in the final third let him the team down a couple of times.



Kwame Otu- N/A



EE/BOG