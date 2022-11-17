Afriyie Barnieh details secret behind his incredible performance against Switzerland

Black Stars forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Black Stars forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh believes that his incredible performance against Switzerland was due to his application of the teachings of coach Otto Addo and his technical team.

Barnieh, in a Joy FM interview, discounted perceived pressure on him to excel, stating that he enjoyed the match against Switzerland on November 17, 2022.



“I feel good with my debut. It was a good game and there was no pressure. I stuck to what the coaches said and everything went well for me”, he said.



Barnieh’s performance caught the eye of Mohammed Kudus who showered praises on him for delivering an excellent performance.



“Chaley, today you did well. I really enjoyed your performance” he said while patting the back of Afriyie Barnieh who was granting an interview to Joy FM.



The Black Stars wrapped up preparations for the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on November 17, 2022.



Centre back Mohammed Salisu and forward Antoine scored in the second half to give Otto Addo’s side a big victory over the Swiss.

Barnieh and his Black Stars teammates will hope to have a great tournament when the World Cup kicks off on November 20, 2022.



The Black Stars begin their journey against Portugal before facing South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below











EE/KPE