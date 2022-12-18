1
Afriyie Barnieh eyes successful CHAN tournament

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh33 Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says with support from his teammates he can play better at the upcoming 2023 CHAN in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana beat Legon Cities 2-0 in a friendly game as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 Championship of Africa Nations tournament in Algeria next month.

Goals from Simba and Evans Osei Wusu secured a comfortable victory for coach Annor Walker's side at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Thursday.

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who joined his teammates earlier this week after his participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lasted for 73rd while Danlad Ibrahim sat out of the game.

The Galaxies also came from behind to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram last Sunday.

After the friendly game against Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities Barnieh said:

"I will like to say a big thank you to everyone for their support. But as you were here and saw what went on on the field of play I think with the teamwork and the determination was so high. That even alone is a motivation for us we have to do something for our motherland," he told GFA Communications.

"I think we have a future at the CHAN tournament and with the support of my teammates I think I can do better in the CHAN tournament. Sure they should expect the trophy and they expect a good game at least a good position in the tournament from us. It was marvelous yesterday during training they received us well they cheered us and congratulated us,"

